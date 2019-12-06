LCSD: Former elementary school teacher brought back from Ecuador on child sex charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County elementary school teacher has been extradited from Ecuador back to Lexington County after being charged with sexual conduct with a minor.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 42, committed sexual battery several times while on duty at Red Bank Elementary School in 2016 and 2017.
“Right after we obtained arrest warrants for Isturiz and shared this case with the public, we received a tip that he had fled the country,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We immediately reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance in locating Isturiz and bringing him back to Lexington County.”
On Thursday night, Lexington District One Superintendent Dr. Greg Little released a statement regarding Rodriguez’s arrest. In part, it reads: “Nothing is more important to me than the safety of our children. We are thankful for the persistence of law enforcement at both the local and national level. They did not give up, and they will make sure that justice prevails.”
Rodriguez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, was being held in Ecuador awaiting extradition after being arrested this summer, officials said.
He is now being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A bond hearing for Rodriguez will take place on Friday.
