Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

JUSTICE RESIGNING
Georgia high court justice announces plan to resign in March
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham says he plans to leave the bench March 1. A statement from the high court says that's before his current term ends a year from now. The statement says Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint Benham's replacement. When tapped by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris in December 1984, Benham was the first African American appointed to the high court. He's been elected to six-year terms ever since and served as chief justice from 1995 to 2001.
AP-US-CONGRESSMAN-RETIRES
Georgia GOP Rep Tom Graves to retire
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves says he'll retire after his current term in Congress. He joins a larger-than-typical group of lawmakers taking their leave from an increasingly partisan and unproductive Washington. The six-term congressman is the 21st House Republican to announce his retirement. He told his constituents in conservative northwest Georgia that he's entering a new season in life and wants to spend time with his soon-to-retire wife Julie and adult children.
PEANUT WAREHOUSE FIRE
Firefighters battle hot spots at Georgia peanut warehouse
DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — The CEO for a Georgia cooperative that produces peanut oil says a fire at the cooperative's Coffee County plant was contained to one warehouse and operations at the plant are being restarted. Karl Zimmer says in an email Thursday that the fire broke out late Tuesday at Premium Peanut in Douglas. Nobody was injured and the oil mill was not damaged. Coffee County Fire Chief Steve Carver told The Associated Press that firefighters worked to remove 11 million pounds of peanuts from the warehouse Thursday while still battling hot spots. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.
SHERIFF-CAMPAIGN SPENDING
Georgia ethics panel upholds inquiry into sheriff's spending
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state ethics commission is upholding subpoenas in an investigation of campaign spending by Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren. The Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to reject an attempt by Warren’s attorney to throw out the subpoenas. A formal complaint in October alleges the sheriff misspent nearly $20,000 in campaign funds. The Cobb Youth Museum and the county’s finance department earlier complied with subpoenas. Warren has held a yearly “Corn Boilin” campaign fundraiser in conjunction with the museum. Warren was not present Wednesday and has denied wrongdoing.
AP-POLICE-BURGLARY
200 rounds of ammunition stolen from police officer's home
ATLANTA (AP) — Someone broke into an Atlanta police officer's home and stole nearly 200 rounds of ammunition. Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said Thursday that the burglary happened last week at the officer's apartment. Police said the burglars forced the front door open. They got away with a cell phone and jewelry as well as the ammunition. No arrests have been reported. WSB-TV reports that police released a video of three people running through the apartment complex but have not identified any suspects.
AP-US-TRANSGENDER-STUDENTS-BATHROOMS
Federal court considers bathroom use by transgender student
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court in Atlanta is hearing a case involving bathroom access for a transgender student. A lawyer told the court Thursday that the right to use the bathroom that matches the student's identify is about the right to equal dignity. But a Florida school district wants the court to overturn a lower judicial decision that granted the student access to the boys' bathroom. The St. Johns County school district wants to return to restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use, saying it needs to protect other students' privacy. The ruling by the 11th Circuit will apply to schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and could be an influential precedent for similar disputes nationwide.
BC-UNIVERSITY CHEERLEADERS-ANTHEM
Georgia college pays $145,000 to settle anthem protest case
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University's decision to remove its cheerleaders from the field after they protested police brutality during the national anthem has cost Georgia taxpayers $145,000 in a legal settlement. Former cheerleader Tommia Dean will get $93,000 of the award, with the rest going to her attorneys. The Marietta Daily Journal obtained a copy of the settlement Wednesday through an Open Records Act request. The cheerleaders were ordered off the field during pre-game activities after five of them took a knee in 2017. They were allowed back after the University System of Georgia determined their protests were protected by the U.S. Constitution.
FRAT HOUSE DAMAGED
Police: Georgia fraternity house heavily damaged after event
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say some doors of a Georgia fraternity house were completely torn off their hinges at an event that also left holes in the stairwell, damaged other doors and broke a second-story window. An Athens-Clarke police report says the damage to the Phi Gamma Delta house happened late one night last month. Authorities estimate the damage to be worth about $15,000. The chapter's adviser reported the damage to police, who made the information public Monday. Police say the matter isn't under investigation as it appears to be civil in nature.