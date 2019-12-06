Judge grants not guilty verdicts to six defendants in trial of gun fired inside Upstate mall, director says

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said: “We are extremely disappointed for our community that the 12 Greenwood County citizens, who have listened intently to the evidence as it has been presented over the past three weeks, were not allowed to make a decision in this case. As my co-counsel and I argued in detail on the record in the courtroom today, there was more than sufficient evidence to send this case to the jury to decide the guilt or innocence of all six of the defendants.-Despite this decision from the Court on the mall shooting incident, we remain committed to fight relentlessly alongside law enforcement to keep this community safe.”