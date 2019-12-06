Judge grants not guilty verdicts to six defendants in trial of gun fired inside Upstate mall, director says

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -A judge granted not guilty verdicts to six defendants in a trial involving a gun fired inside a Greenwood mall.
Circuit Judge Brooks Goldsmith gave the not guilty verdict to the six people in the trial related to a gun going off at the Greenwood Cross Creek Mall.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said: “We are extremely disappointed for our community that the 12 Greenwood County citizens, who have listened intently to the evidence as it has been presented over the past three weeks, were not allowed to make a decision in this case. As my co-counsel and I argued in detail on the record in the courtroom today, there was more than sufficient evidence to send this case to the jury to decide the guilt or innocence of all six of the defendants.-Despite this decision from the Court on the mall shooting incident, we remain committed to fight relentlessly alongside law enforcement to keep this community safe.”
Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks, whose agency investigated the incident, added: "Our officers worked virtually around the clock for the first several days of this investigation because our officers believe in our mission to protect the safety of this community. We are not going to be discouraged or deterred from that mission because we disagree with one ruling from one judge."
Greenwood police said several shots were fired at the mall at about 7 p.m. July 27, 2018 during a fight.
Authorities said a group of men got into a fight.
Witnesses recall the men running out of one of the stores and firing several shots at another person in the mall.
Police said they were unaware of any injuries in the incident, but the mall went on lockdown during the investigation.
Authorities had to clear the mall to recover what police called valuable evidence. Police said the group of men who they believed started the incident drove away from the mall.
