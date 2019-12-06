First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Pattern Taking Shape

Unsettled Pattern Starts To Take Shape
Alert Day Next Tuesday For Rain and Windy Conditions
Clouds on the increase today as a small and quick system and trailing cold front moves through the Midlands. Not much moisture to work with so it’s a hand full of showers and more clouds than anything else, Highs will still reach the lower to middle 60s
High pressure to our North over the weekend will give us a Northeast wind, this will set up the Wedge. This will mean more clouds, cool temperatures, breezy with areas of drizzle, especially Sunday. Daytime Highs will hold in the 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday
Winds turn to the Southwest late Sunday night, this will break the Wedge and allow for temperatures to rise considerably to Near 70 Monday and Lower 70s Tuesday. This is ahead of a much stronger cold front that will move through late Tuesday. We’ll tap the Gulf of Mexico with this one, so look for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday through Tuesday.
Alert Day for Tuesday as we’ll see periods of heavy rain and very windy conditions.
Once the front moves through Tuesday, it will turn MUCH cooler next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly cloudy with isolated showers today
- Clouds for much of the weekend with areas of drizzle Sunday. Cool with Highs in the 50s
- More robust rain by Monday and Tuesday along with much warmer temperatures
- Alert Day Tuesday for heavy rain is likely, windy.
Forecast:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs lower to middle 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Near 40
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy, periods of drizzle on Sunday. Highs middle 50s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.