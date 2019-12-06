CUTENESS ALERT: It’s all wags and puppy kisses as WIS’ favorite ‘good boy’ gets ready to graduate

We asked Liz what it was going to be like watching Winston graduate this weekend. Liz was a familiar face on the WIS morning air as she showed off Winston’s new tricks and all the things he learned in their time together. She told us that it was a process training Winston – it was the first dog she trained from start to finish. Previously, she only trained puppies to a certain age. Through all the trials and tribulations that come with training a highly specialized service animal, Liz said it will be an emotional moment for her as she watches her beloved Winston go to his new home.