Authorities arrest second suspect wanted in connection with shooting, robbery in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety has arrested a second man wanted in connection with a shooting and a robbery that happened in August.
Officials said 21-year-old Tyler Jammal Grier and 21-year-old Dabreon Derrick are have been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
The incident happened on August 29, 2019, at the Fountains of Edenwood Apartments in Cayce.
Grier was arrested on Nov. 25 and is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. Derrick was previously in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on unrelated charges.
