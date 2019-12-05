Video released after mother charged in 3-year-old’s fatal fall from CLT Airport escalator

The surveillance images show Cowart and his siblings walking around near the escalator. Lightner is out of frame for much of the video. The video shows the kids walking in the small space between the escalator and a parallel staircase. Video then shows Cowart and his sister latch on to the moving escalator handrail and get carried upwards. The deadly fall happens when the children are out of frame. Seconds after the fall, an adult and one of Jaiden’s siblings are seen heading back behind the escalator.