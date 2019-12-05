Two Columbia High School students arrested for bringing pistol to campus

By Jazmine Greene | December 4, 2019 at 8:37 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 8:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two students from Columbia High School have been arrested after bringing a pistol onto the campus.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old were reported to the school for skipping classes earlier today and for possibly having a stolen weapon.

Later this afternoon, as the students were searched. one confessed to giving a pistol to another student.

When the second student was searched by the school resource officer, a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was found in his book bag.

The students, whose names are being withheld because of their age, were arrested on charges of possession of a stolen weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying a weapon on a school campus.

They were taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

