Two Columbia High School students arrested for bringing pistol to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two students from Columbia High School have been arrested after bringing a pistol onto the campus.
The 15-year-old and 17-year-old were reported to the school for skipping classes earlier today and for possibly having a stolen weapon.
Later this afternoon, as the students were searched. one confessed to giving a pistol to another student.
When the second student was searched by the school resource officer, a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was found in his book bag.
The students, whose names are being withheld because of their age, were arrested on charges of possession of a stolen weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying a weapon on a school campus.
They were taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
