South Lake Drive in Lexington closed due to overnight DUI collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police are investigating a collision that occurred overnight Dec. 4 that continues to have South Lake Drive closed near Gibson Road.
The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.
Officers with Lexington Police are detouring traffic on Railroad Avenue and Parker Street.
Dominion Energy is working to restore power to this area. It is currently reporting at least 72 outages.
Lexington Police say that South Lake Drive should reopen around 7 a.m. Power should be restored to this area at the same time.
