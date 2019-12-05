South Lake Drive in Lexington closed due to overnight DUI collision

Pole down due to DUI crash (Source: Lexington Police)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 5, 2019 at 6:22 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 6:43 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police are investigating a collision that occurred overnight Dec. 4 that continues to have South Lake Drive closed near Gibson Road.

Lexington Police detour area (Source: Lexington Police)

The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers with Lexington Police are detouring traffic on Railroad Avenue and Parker Street.

Dominion Energy is working to restore power to this area. It is currently reporting at least 72 outages.

Outage map (Source: Dominion Energy)
Dominion working to restore power to area near South Lake Drive in Lexington (Source: Lexington Police)

Lexington Police say that South Lake Drive should reopen around 7 a.m. Power should be restored to this area at the same time.

