SecureWorks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.
The information security services provider posted revenue of $141.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in January, SecureWorks said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $140 million.
The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $549 million to $551 million.
SecureWorks shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.