Report: 18-year-old held student up at knifepoint inside Hartsville HS bathroom

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Hartsville High School students went from a classroom to a jail cell, according to a police report.
Officers were called on Monday to the school after a student told administrators that he was held up at knifepoint during an attempted robbery.
The police report states that the student went to a bathroom during a class change when a black male wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and a green bandana walked up to him and demanded to give him his money. The student said the suspect then pulled out a knife and pointed it at him.
The suspect didn’t find any money on the victim but did grab the victim’s cellphone. The suspect ended up giving the cellphone back and left the bathroom. The victim was not hurt.
Officers searched for the suspect during lunch hours and found a student matching the description. The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Elijah Harkless, police documents state.
According to the police report, officers took Harkless to the assistant principal’s office where they searched him and found a green bandana and a knife.
During the interview, Harkless told police that a 16-year-old, who is also a student at the school, told him to rob the victim.
According to the police report, authorities apprehended the 16-year-old who said that he saw the victim with $30 and instructed Harkless to go into the bathroom and rob the victim of $10.
Harkless was arrested and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. He was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.
The 16-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and was charged with armed robbery.
“We appreciate the swift response of our School Resource Officer and the Hartsville Police Department. The safety of our students is always our highest priority,” the Darlington County School District said in a statement on the incident.
