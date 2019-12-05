Officials: Headstart teacher arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 67-year-old woman has been arrested following two separate incidents where she made unlawful contact with two 3-year-old boys, according to the Sumter Police Department.
Gladys Ricks, a headstart instructor at Rubye J. Johnson Headstart, was arrested after two separate incidents involving the children. The first incident, according to officials, happened on October 11 involving one 3-year-old. The second incident reportedly happened on Nov. 14 involving another 3-year-old.
Officials said neither of the boys was injured, but the school has a “zero-tolerance” policy when it comes to corporal punishment or any other physical contact with students.
According to the Sumter Police Department, both incidents were caught on video from a private cell phone. However, those videos have not been released as part of the department’s ongoing investigation and include images of minors.
Ricks has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
