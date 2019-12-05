Man charged with DUI after crash that knocked out power for dozens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police took a driver into custody after a crash left dozens of people in Lexington without power early Thursday morning.
The wreck happened around 1:35 a.m. on South Lake Drive near Gibson Road in Lexington.
A driver of a car went off the road and hit a power pole, snapping it in half and causing power lines to fall into the street, police said.
Crews closed the road as they cleared up the scene. Power was out for about 72 customers for several hours.
It wasn’t until about 8 a.m. that the road reopened. Dominion Energy restored power in the area around 10 a.m.
Kyle Anthony Greenwood, 31, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense.
When deputies took Greenwood to the Lexington County Detention Center, they said he refused a breathalyzer. Because of that, his license was immediately suspended.
Greenwood remains in custody.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.