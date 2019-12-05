Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols has died. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the 76-year-old coroner died in the hospital on Monday. Nichols had been coroner in Laurens County since 2001 and was elected to a fifth term in 2016. Cheek told The Greenwood Index-Journal that Nichols had been suffering from several medical problems over the past year, but came by the office Monday and appeared to be doing well.