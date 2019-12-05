First Alert Forecast: It’s A Terrific Thursday. However, Change Is Coming

Changes Right Around The Corner With Our Temperatures
Alert Day Next Tuesday For Rain and Windy Conditions
Another beauty on the way today! Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the middle 60s. A quick system moves through the Midlands tomorrow. Not much moisture to work with so it’s a hand full of showers and more clouds than anything else, cooler with Highs in the 50s.
High pressure to our North over the weekend will give us a Northeast wind, this more than likely will set up the Wedge. This will mean more clouds, cool temperatures, breezy with areas of drizzle, especially Sunday. Daytime Highs will hold in the 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday
Winds turn to the Southwest late Sunday night, this will break the Wedge and allow for temperatures to rise considerably to Near 70 Monday and Tuesday. This is ahead of a much stronger cold front that will move through late Tuesday. We’ll tap the Gulf of Mexico with this one, so look for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday through Tuesday.
Alert Day for Tuesday as we’ll see periods of heavy rain and very windy conditions.
Once the front moves through Tuesday, things turn much cooler the rest of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly sunny skies with Highs middle 60s today
- Chance of Isolated Showers Friday, cooler
- More robust rain by Monday and Tuesday along with much warmer temperatures
- Alert Day Tuesday for heavy rain is likely, windy.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low upper 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Near 60
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Highs middle to upper 50s (20% chance of drizzle Sunday)
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.