CPD: No threat found in initial search for explosive device, search continues

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are currently investigating the threat of an explosive device at a call center on Spears Creek Church Road.
According to the Columbia Police Department, employees in the building received a threatening call about an explosive device. Employees evacuated the building as investigators searched inside and outside of the building for the device.
At this point, officials with CPD said no threat was found during their initial search. However, investigators are continuing to search as a precaution.
Members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Fire Department are also on the scene.
No roads in the area have been closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
