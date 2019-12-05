Clemson student from Lowcountry to compete for $100K in tuition during SEC championship game

“I’ve been watching a lot of youtube videos of previous competitions and everything," he said. "I’ve only seen one person throw it like I’m essentially going to throw it. It’s basically just like a shuffle pass. There are a lot of chest pass type things. Most people have the barrel of balls to their right and then they take it and shove it with their chest but with me I’m going to have it on my left side, grab two balls with both hands at one time and then just shuffle pass it.”