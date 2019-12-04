Year of the Veteran: Fort Jackson soldier to receive car donation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands soldier will be handed the keys to a new car after going several months without a working vehicle.
Fort Jackson Private First Class soldier, TaiQuandre Houser, recently returned home on medical leave from a deployment to Syria. Once he got back, he realized the car he would be depending on to get to work wasn’t working.
Houser was nominated for a car donation by the nonprofit, Hidden Wounds, which provides peace of mind and comfort for military personnel battling combat stress injuries. That organization reached out to the national Recycled Rides program, where companies team up to refurbish and donate cars for those in need.
A 2018 Ford Fiesta was donated to Recycled Rides through a partnership between Caliber Collision and State Farm.
Caliber Collision general manager, Jamie Bowers, says organizers naturally wanted to offer some help after learning about the Fort Jackson soldier, who is also a single parent to a one-year-old son.
“He had some vehicle issues that he couldn’t afford to fix. So, he has been without a vehicle. In a veteran’s shoes, I believe that they are taken to the highest standard to where they don’t want to ask for help. It’s very difficult. So, when we can do something that’s reaching out to help them, I think it means a lot,” Bowers said.
Over the last seven years, Recycled Rides has donated nearly 350 cars – valued at more than $4.5 million– to military members, veterans and others in need of reliable transportation.
“They find a vehicle that’s reliable, that’s newer, that we can take and then we’ll have it fixed, painted, cleaned up and then we actually send it to the dealer to make sure everything’s running correctly, working correctly and then we get back and deliver it to the veteran,” Bowers said.
The car donation will happen at Caliber Collision on Columbia Avenue in Lexington at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Technicians, other staff members at Caliber Collision and surrounding businesses all chipped in to purchase gifts and gift cards to put inside the car for Houser and his son, ahead of the donation.
