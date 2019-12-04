73-year-old woman with dementia missing from Orangeburg Co. home

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
Betty Wolfe, 73, left her home on Russell Street in Holly Hill on Tuesday night with warning, police said.
She is driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with a South Carolina license plate of 3246LG.
Police describe Wolfe as a white woman who is 5-foot tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone who sees Wolfe or knows where she is should call 911, or the Holly Hill Police Department at 803-534-3550.
