17-year-old arrested after early morning chase in Richland County

17-year-old arrested after early morning chase in Richland County
Deputies said it was around 2:30 a.m. when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen hours before. (Source: Gray Television)
By Laurel Mallory | December 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 12:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen is in custody after police said he tried to flee from Richland County deputies on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said it was around 2:30 a.m. when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen hours before.

When they tried to pull the driver over, deputies said he took off, leading them on a chase.

The chase ended on Two Notch Road at the Dick Smith Nissan dealership near North Brickyard Road. That’s when the suspect got out of the car and ran, deputies said.

A K-9 caught up to the man and deputies took him into custody.

The 17-year-old faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. More charges are possible, police said. The suspect will not be identified because he is a minor.

He is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.