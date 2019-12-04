UofSC commencement speaker is groundbreaking African American lawyer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A history-making alumnus of the University of South Carolina law school will address graduates during the winter commencement ceremony.
I.S. Leevy Johnson was the first African American to complete the law school’s curriculum, earning his degree in 1968.
Two years later, Johnson was elected to the South Carolina General Assembly, making him the first African American to hold a seat since Reconstruction.
Johnson served 10 years in the state legislature and helped found the Legislative Black Caucus.
Throughout his career, Johnson has received many awards, including the Order of the Palmetto -- the state’s highest honor for a civilian.
Johnson will address a crowd of thousands of graduates Dec. 16 at Colonial Life Arena. The ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, click or tap here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.