Train crash with tractor trailer causes fire, closes part of McCords Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters are on the scene of a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in eastern Richland County.
It happened around 9 a.m. near the 4100 block of McCords Ferry Road, just north of Screaming Eagle Road.
The crash caused the semi to catch fire, but firefighters put it out without much issue.
No injuries have been reported.
McCords Ferry Road is closed in the area of the crash.
