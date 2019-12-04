Tigers hold on to No. 3 spot in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another Clemson win this past weekend keeps the Tigers in the top four.
Dabo Swinney’s squad came away with a dominant 38-3 win over rival South Carolina this past Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The win moves Clemson to 12-0 on the year while giving them 27 consecutive victories dating back to the 2018-19 season.
This week, Clemson vies for the ACC Championship in Charlotte when they face Virginia at Bank of America Stadium.
Remaining atop the rankings this week is Ohio State. Ryan Day and his team finished off their regular-season slate with a big win over Michigan. The Buckeyes downed the Wolverines 56-27 last weekend. Ohio State has now won eight straight against their rivals in Ann Arbor. They will face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.
At No. 2 this week is LSU. The Tigers took care of business this past weekend defeating Texas A&M handily 50-7 at home. LSU takes on Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs routed Georgia Tech 52-7 to help them remain in the top four. Kirby Smart’s squad is now 11-1 and hopes to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over LSU.
Utah comes in at No. 5 while Oklahoma lands at No. 6.
