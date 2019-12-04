Spotify releases most-streamed artists of the decade

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. SiriusXM and Pandora, companies that merged earlier this year, announced Thursday, July 25, that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Richard Shotwell)
By Mykal Vincent | December 4, 2019 at 8:02 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:52 PM

(WAFB/CNN) - Spotify has revealed the most-streamed artists of the decade.

Drake claimed the top spot, topping off an impressive year after winning best rap song at the Grammy Awards in February for “God’s Plan.”

Ed Sheeran was No. 2 on Spotify’s list, followed by Post Malone, who gathered more than 6.5 billion streams globally this year alone.

Post Malone’s “Hollywood Bleeding” album was the second-most streamed album globally this year, earning him a spot in each of the three major music categories (top artists, top songs, and top albums).

Ariana Grande came in fourth for the decade, beating out the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Rihanna.

This combination photo shows singers Ariana Grande at the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event in New York on Dec. 6, 2018, left, and Taylor Swift at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 23, 2019. Grande and Swift are the top contenders at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, each scoring 10 nominations. The 2019 VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26. (AP Photo)
Eminem rounded out the top-five decade list.

The most popular track of the decade was Sheeran's ubiquitous song "Shape of You," followed by Drake's "One Dance" featuring Kyla and WizKid.

Other popular tracks this decade were Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage, followed by “Closer” by The Chainsmokers, featuring Halsey, and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Post Malone was 2019′s most-streamed artist.

Post Malone accepts the award for favorite rap/hip-hop album for "Hollywood's Bleeding" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Billie Eilish came in second, followed by Grande, Sheeran and Bad Bunny.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' duet "Señorita," released in June, was the most-streamed track in 2019.

"Bad Guy" by Eilish was the second most popular song this year.

The lists have been released as part of Spotify’s 2019 Wrapped, which highlights top performers of the year and decade. The results are based on more than 248 million users’ listening habits around the world.

Most-Streamed Artists

  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Female Artists

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Taylor Swift
  • Camila Cabello
  • Halsey

Most-Streamed Male Artists

  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Bad Bunny
  • Khalid
  • J Balvin

Most-Streamed Tracks

  • “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  • “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  • “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-Streamed Albums

  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
  • Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
  • thank u, next – Ariana Grande
  • No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
  • Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Most-Streamed Podcasts

  • The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • Gemischtes Hack
  • Fest & Flauschig
  • The Misfits Podcast

Most-Streamed Spotify Original Podcasts

  • The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
  • Gemischtes Hack
  • Fest & Flauschig
  • Serial Killers
  • Herrengedeck – Der Podcast

“A Decade Wrapped” Spotify’s Top Lists 2010–2019

Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Post Malone
  • Ariana Grande
  • Eminem

Most-Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)

  • Ariana Grande
  • Rihanna
  • Taylor Swift
  • Sia
  • Beyoncé

Most-Streamed Male Artists of the Decade (Global)

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Post Malone
  • Eminem
  • The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

  • “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
  • “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid
  • “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone
  • “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers
  • “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

