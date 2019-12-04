R2 school board votes to rezone some Catawba Trail students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some students in Richland District 2 will be going to a different school next year after the school board voted to rezone two neighborhoods.
Students living in Jacob’s Creek and Forest Creek subdivisions are zoned for Catawba Trail Elementary, and now they’ll be zoned for Bookman Road Elementary.
At prior meetings, officials made presentations to parents saying that Catawba Trail was almost at capacity, while Bookman Road’s enrollment was declining.
Tonight, board members reiterated that this was all done to prevent over-crowding, but parents at the meeting said they don’t think this was the right move.
“I don’t feel like it was fair. I do feel like they heard us, but ultimately, you kind of got the consensus that the decision was already made even before they voted based on the comments some of the board members were making,” one Catawba Trail parent said.
Students who will be starting 5th grade in the 2020-2021 school year and their siblings will be grandfathered in to stay at the school.
