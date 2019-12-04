Preschool evacuated as RCSD investigates suspicious package

December 4, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have evacuated a preschool and closed a road as they investigate a suspicious package in Richland County.

This is happening in the 1100 block of Sparkleberry Lane Extension, right off Two Notch Road. The package was reported at the preschool around 5 p.m., deputies said.

The preschool has been evacuated as a precaution.

Sparkleberry Lane Extension is closed at Two Notch Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

Deputies remain on the scene. This story will be updated.

