Preschool evacuated as RCSD investigates suspicious package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have evacuated a preschool and closed a road as they investigate a suspicious package in Richland County.
This is happening in the 1100 block of Sparkleberry Lane Extension, right off Two Notch Road. The package was reported at the preschool around 5 p.m., deputies said.
The preschool has been evacuated as a precaution.
Sparkleberry Lane Extension is closed at Two Notch Road. Drivers should avoid the area.
Deputies remain on the scene. This story will be updated.
