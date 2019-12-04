New townhomes going in near Gervais Street Bridge in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A developer announced construction will begin this month on new townhomes going up in West Columbia on the river.
Flow 2 will have 12 townhomes that are each three-stories with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
The development is on the West Columbia Riverwalk, just over the Gervais Street Bridge at the intersection of Meeting Street and Sunset Boulevard.
Developer Bill Bradshaw said the townhomes should be ready for residents to move in Nov. 2020.
“This whole area is just booming,” Bradshaw said. “It’s the hottest part of Columbia without question. We are looking for people who want the lifestyle of being close to town, who don’t want to hassle with a lot of maintenance, who want the convenience of being able to walk to five or six restaurants, and to the gym. It is in-town living with a beautiful view.”
The townhomes will have the living room on the third floor “to take advantage of the views” of either the river or downtown Columbia. The cost of the units range from $415,000 to $525,000.
This is the second phase of the development. Flow 1 townhomes have all been sold.
