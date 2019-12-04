Jewelry Warehouse goes into foreclosure after 50 year in business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jewelry Warehouse has announced that the business has gone into foreclosure after 50 years of operation.
After 3 years of fighting, the owner of Jewelry Warehouse lost his wife to cancer.
Over that time period, Scott Satterfield says he was not able to properly run the business and help his wife through cancer treatments.
However, while going through the foreclosure process, Satterfield says he found an investment group willing to help bring the business back to life.
Satterfield will be kept on as a consultant and most employees will able to keep their jobs.
“I am so thankful and give credit to the good lord above. The fact that we’ll be able to work with the new owners and that we’ll be able to see our customers again...now I get to do what I love,” Satterfield said.
The new owners are selling off all the inventory before reopening the store in 2020.
Jewelry Warehouse, located on the 5100 block of Sunset Boulevard, will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
