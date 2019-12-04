Flying Saucer announces it will soon close for good

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a social media post on Wednesday morning, a well-known bar in The Vista announced it will soon close for good.
The last day for the Flying Saucer will be Tuesday, Dec. 10.
While the Facebook post does not give a specific reason for the bar closing, it says, “After 16 great years in Columbia, the time has come for us to move on.”
The post asks customers to come share a drink with them before they close. There will be some beer specials in the final days.
For people who are part of the UFO Members club, the bar said the membership card is still good at other Flying Saucers. And those who achieved the Ring of Honor can pick up their plates from the bar on Saturday and Sunday.
