First Alert Forecast: The 60s Are Back For A Few Days

By Tim Miller | December 4, 2019 at 5:17 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 5:17 AM

Sunshine , Nice Temperatures Now, Change Is On The Way

Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s the next couple of days. A quick system moves in by Friday, it’s rather moisture starved, so not much rain Friday, it will be cooler with Highs in the 50s. The weekend looks dry and temperatures about average for early December.

Winds turn to the Southwest late Sunday night, this will allow for temperatures to rocket Near 70 Monday and lower 70s by Tuesday. This is ahead of a much stronger cold front that will move through late Tuesday. We’ll tap the Gulf of Mexico with this one, so look for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday through Tuesday. Turning much cooler behind the front mid next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Today and Thursday are Fantastic! Mostly sunny skies with Highs lower 60s

- Chance of Isolated Showers Friday

- More robust rain by Monday and Tuesday along with much warmer temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s

Tonight: Clear. Low upper 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs middle 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Near 60

