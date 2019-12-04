First Alert Forecast: The 60s Are Back For A Few Days

Sunshine , Nice Temperatures Now, Change Is On The Way
Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s the next couple of days. A quick system moves in by Friday, it’s rather moisture starved, so not much rain Friday, it will be cooler with Highs in the 50s. The weekend looks dry and temperatures about average for early December.
Winds turn to the Southwest late Sunday night, this will allow for temperatures to rocket Near 70 Monday and lower 70s by Tuesday. This is ahead of a much stronger cold front that will move through late Tuesday. We’ll tap the Gulf of Mexico with this one, so look for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday through Tuesday. Turning much cooler behind the front mid next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Today and Thursday are Fantastic! Mostly sunny skies with Highs lower 60s
- Chance of Isolated Showers Friday
- More robust rain by Monday and Tuesday along with much warmer temperatures
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Clear. Low upper 30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs middle 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Near 60
