Fairfield County Corner identities victim of fatal crash on Smallwood Road

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision on Smallwood Road.
Yesterday, at approximately 2:15 p.m. Mark Wakefield, 43, was traveling west in 2010 Acura 4-door SUV on SC Hwy. 34. when a 2017 Chevy Van was attempting to cross the intersection struck the passenger side of his vehicle.
Wakefield was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.
The driver of the Chevy was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Highway Patrol.
