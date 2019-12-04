14 Democratic candidates will face off in South Carolina primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The field is set for the South Carolina presidential primary in February.
Dec. 4 was the filing deadline for candidates.
In all, 14 Democratic candidates got their paperwork in before the deadline. They are:
- Joe Biden
- Cory Booker
- Michael Bennet
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
The ballot still has to be certified by the South Carolina Democratic Party.
“We would like to thank all the presidential campaigns for their hard work and their focus on South Carolina,” a spokesman for the party said. “We are incredibly proud to be the First in The South Primary, and are happy to so frequently welcome candidates for the nation’s highest office to our state.”
South Carolina’s presidential primary election is Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Get information about registering to vote by clicking or tapping here.
