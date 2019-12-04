CPD arrest 56-year-old burglary, assault suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is announcing the arrest of 56-year-old Jackie Evans in connection with a burglary and assault investigation.
Evans turned himself into CPD investigators sometime today. He is facing 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree assault, and grand larceny charges.
Evans is accused of breaking into a home on the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive at 2 a.m. on Oct. 10.
While inside, officials said Evans stole a variety of electronic items and pepper-sprayed a man who came home to find Evans inside. After attacking the man, Evans left the home.
Evans has also been charged with possession of stolen goods in connection with a separate case where several items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Harden Street. The items include electronics and jewelry.
