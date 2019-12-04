Camp Cole will break ground on new site in April 2020

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - The “ground” breaking news is in!
Camp Cole will break ground on construction in April 2020, with the goal to have construction completed in 16 months and camp starting June 2021.
It’s been a highly anticipated announcement with the organization’s two co-founders, Margaret Deans Grantz and Kelsey Carter, announcing the date to its “Be The Light” donors at the “Shine Campaign” donor event Tuesday night. This came after a hefty fundraising campaign – donors stacked up more than $9 million in donations since May.
The 125 families at Tuesday night’s event each contributed $10,000 to the effort. And on Giving Tuesday, both women said they were honored to recognize some of Camp Cole’s biggest financial supporters. That sum took them to their original $10 million fundraising goal.
“It's really for those kids and adults that really need it and our fundraising will never stop today or tomorrow when we reach that goal,” said Grantz. “We will be fundraising forever to be able to provide the greatest facility in our state of South Carolina that will be able to serve these kids for a lifetime.”
Kelsey Carter, whose late brother, Cole Sawyer, is the namesake of the future camp, said the experience of seeing the project come to fruition has been a dream and announcing the start date to donors was momentous.
“Throughout this journey, we've met so many people who can benefit from Camp Cole and find a place to shine out here,” said Kelsey. “We are so excited to hold onto the hands who have made it happen and to thank everyone."
The donor appreciation event was held at Fawcett Farms. That’s also the site where Camp Cole will be built on a 40-acre plot off Garners Ferry Road in Eastover.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.