Authorities investigating after S.C. cement plant worker dies

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - A cement plant worker at Holcim’s Holly Hill facility died on Tuesday, and now a federal administration as well as the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Deputies responded to the cement plant in the 2100 block of Gardner Boulevard and spoke with witnesses, who said a 65-year-old contract worker fell from a “preheater” tower.
The men told deputies the worker was on the fourth floor and they heard a band sound on the third floor, according to an incident report. The men saw blood and the victim on the third floor not moving, the report stated.
Officials with the Mine Safety and Health Administration are asking mine employees, those connected with the mine, and anyone with information to give them a call. The lead investigators number is 205-290-7294.
Live 5 News has reached out to Holcim for comment and have not heard back.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.