66-year-old Newberry woman reported missing found safe

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriffs Office has announced that a 66-year-old woman reported missing has been found safe.
Naomi Mayers was last seen by family members in October.
Officials said she may have been driving a 1984 navy blue Chevrolet Blazer with the tag number 2016MAY. Her vehicle was possibly last seen in Columbia near Main Street.
Around 9:20 p.m. officials announced that Mayers had been located. She is safe and under appropriate care.
