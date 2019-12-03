Why are more best-selling artists coming to Columbia?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grammy award-winning singer Ariana Grande is bringing her Sweetener World Tour to the Midlands.
Grande will be performing at Colonial Life Arena Tuesday night, but she isn’t the only superstar who’s made a stop in Columbia recently.
Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Cardi B are just a few of the household names who have made tour stops in Columbia recently.
“The talent level has gone through the roof,” said Carl Blackstone from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. “Artists will come and they see what other tours will do, and they say, ‘Oh, they can sell out here? We want to go there!’ So I think success breeds success, and I think we’ve seen that the last few years.”
Blackstone says, for the artist, stopping in Columbia just makes sense.
“We also have a growing population at the university that’s a big draw for concerts for acts that are coming through,” Blackstone said.
Blackstone says, between Colonial Life Arena and the Township Auditorium, Columbia offers artists two nice-sized venues that are likely to sell out.
He tells us when the artists come, it’s not just about the entertainment, these tour stops boost the economy too.
“It’s awesome for the local economy,” he said. “You’ve got folks traveling from all over the southeast, going to see shows, spending nights in hotels here in Columbia. Eating in restaurants, going out to bars, it’s a big win for Columbia.”
Here’s a list of future acts headed to Colonial Life Arena.
