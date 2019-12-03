Unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest with full military honors on Friday at Ft. Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An unclaimed veteran will be laid to rest with full military honors on Friday at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Private First Class Daniel Benton Barker enlisted in 1979 and served two years honorably as a member of the United States Army.
After an extensive search, the Richland County Coroner’s Office determined Barker had no next of kin to provide for his final arrangements.
Barker is the eighth unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest in the Midlands using the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program, which has been active in this area for nearly two years.
The procession will start at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
