Sources: Gamecocks QB Hilinski does not have a torn ACL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - According to multiple sources, South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski does not have a torn ACL and did not play on a torn ACL this past season.
Columbia-area media reports indicated otherwise earlier Tuesday. Per contacts within the football program, those reports are not accurate.
Hilinski, who started 11 games for the Gamecocks this past season, does have an issue with his meniscus (as Tony Morrell reported on TheBigSpur.com) that he will have to have “cleaned up”. He is expected to have a procedure done on Wednesday. Meniscus issues are relatively common, playing through meniscus issues is common and the recovery time is a fraction of what a torn ACL would be.
Contacts also indicate that other than the meniscus, Hilinski has a clean bill of health and it is not anticipated that he will have any further procedures this offseason.
Hilinski, from Orange, Calif., threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions this past season for Carolina, which finished 2019 with a 4-8 record.
Copyright 2019 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.