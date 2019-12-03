RCSD searching for suspect who used stolen credit card at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man who used a stolen credit card at the gas station.
Investigators say the card was reported stolen from a vehicle on December 1st.
Later that day, a man was captured on surveillance video using the card three different times at the Quick Stop gas station on Trotter Road.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
