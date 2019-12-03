Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visits with Lowcountry workers to discuss unions, minimum wage increase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With less than three months till the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election, Pete Buttigieg made a campaign stop in the low country to talk with fast food workers about his hopes to raise the federal minimum wage.
“People aren’t getting paid enough,” Buttigieg said. “I’m trying to get everybody a raise. It’s that simple.”
In a round table discussion, Buttigieg spoke with fast food workers and activists with “Fight for 15,” a group working to raise the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 to $15 dollars an hour.
“This is a reminder about what’s at stake in this election and being able to speak to workers about what a 15-dollar minimum wage would mean to them is so powerful,” Buttigieg said
It’s an issue many participants said is a leading topic workers in the state want to see addressed by candidates.
“Our voices are being heard,” McDonald’s worker Taiwanna Milligan said. “Him as an up and running candidate, maybe he can enforce or push because someday he might be president.”
According to campaign officials, this is the seventh trip to South Carolina for Buttigieg during his campaign.
Recent national polls show him increasing in popularity in other early primary states like New Hampshire and Iowa.
However, South Carolinians remain largely undecided.
“I’m still listening to other candidates to see what they have planned for helping us as a people get our rights in the workfield,” event participant Tedra Brown said.
Buttigieg said he’ll continue to invest his time in earning support from South Carolina’s more diverse voter base.
Monday, he is continuing his campaign stops in South Carolina, attending events in Colleton and Allendale counties before making his way to South Carolina State University.
The Republican National Committee released a statement regarding Buttigieg’s most recent visit:
