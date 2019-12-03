Officials: 2 men killed in head-on crash in Lexington Co. identified

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - Two people died in a head-on crash on Savannah Highway (321) in Lexington County on Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. near the Lexington/Orangeburg County line, south of Swansea on the two lane portion of Highway 321, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A driver crossed the center line and hit a car carrying two men: Ronald Bolin, 71, and James Gleaton, 73, both of Neeses. Bolin and Gleaton died at the scene, the Lexington County coroner said.
Bolin was driving the car and both men had on their seat belts, the coroner confirmed.
The driver of the car that crossed over and hit them was rushed to the hospital. Officials have not shared that person’s condition.
SCHP is investigating. Troopers on the scene told WIS a dog was also killed in the crash.
