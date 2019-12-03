LCSD: Burglary suspect sought after escape

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is continuing their search for Tyrese Dashawn Johnson.
According to officials, Johnson escaped custody after he was arrested on Nov. 28. He was last seen on Sandpit Road in Leesville.
If you see Johnson, you are urged not to approach him. Instead, call 911.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
