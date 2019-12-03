Holiday Lights on the River opens season to thousands of visitors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving has passed and many are getting into the holiday spirit in the Midlands.
On Thanksgiving weekend, Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park opened on Bush River Road. More than 6,000 people passed through the park to see the millions of lights on display.
“It’s a chance for folks to get together, build holiday memories together," executive director Mark Smyers said.
His kids help him set up displays every year. He says he can't even keep track of the number of displays. "There are a lot," he said.
“We did some of the grass lights over by the elves decorating the Christmas tree," 8-year-old Austin Smyers said.
He says his favorite display is the sports land.
The more than two mile path through the park is covered in lights.
“They love being out here," Mark Smyers said. “They love being a part of the show, and seeing it every year. They look forward to every moment.”
It's a magical experience for the guests, workers and volunteers who make it possible.
“We start planning in January," Mark Smyers explained. “The planning happens all throughout the summer. And putting displays out, we start doing that after Labor Day."
Holiday Lights on the River is open from 6 to 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 31. Cars cost $20. For more information, click or tap here.
