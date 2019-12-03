Gamecocks strike deal to play Hurricanes in football series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina football will face Miami in two games on back-to-back years.
The teams announced a home-and-home football series on Tuesday.
On Sept. 5, 2026, the Hurricanes will visit Williams-Brice Stadium. The following year, the Gamecocks will head to Miami on Sept. 11.
“We are excited about adding Miami as an opponent in 2026 and 2027,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “Coach Muschamp and I believe that our fans want to see great matchups with programs that are typically not on our schedule. I am hopeful that we will be able to announce additional opponents like Miami in the future.”
While the Gamecocks and Hurricanes have faced each other 16 times, they’ve only played once since 1987. Miami leads the series 8-6-2.
South Carolina won the last time the teams played, which was in the 2014 Duck Commander Independence Bowl.
