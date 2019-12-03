First Alert Forecast: Fabulous Late Fall Forecast!

Fabulous Late Fall Forecast
High pressure will give us some really nice days ahead. Clear cold nights and Sun mixed with clouds during the day with seasonable temperatures.
Our next system looks to come in by Friday. We’ll see more clouds with a few scattered showers. The forecast for the weekend may get a bit tricky as a “Wedge” situation could develop by Sunday. This would give us Northeast winds and periods of showers/drizzle with temperatures in the 50s. A much stronger system arrives by Monday…widespread showers are likely along with much warmer temperatures as we’ll see Highs in the middle 60s.
Weather Highlights:
- Great few days ahead! Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the 50s today…60s Wednesday and Friday
- Chance of Showers Friday
- More robust rain by Monday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Fair and cold. Lows middle 30s
Tuesday/Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs lower to middle 60s
