First Alert Forecast: Fabulous Late Fall Forecast!

Our next system looks to come in by Friday. We’ll see more clouds with a few scattered showers. The forecast for the weekend may get a bit tricky as a “Wedge” situation could develop by Sunday. This would give us Northeast winds and periods of showers/drizzle with temperatures in the 50s. A much stronger system arrives by Monday…widespread showers are likely along with much warmer temperatures as we’ll see Highs in the middle 60s.