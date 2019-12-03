Gamecocks’ Boston captures SEC Freshman of the Week award for third time this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aliyah Boston continues to make a splash as the new kid on the block for South Carolina.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 Gamecocks forward was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
During the Gamecocks’ stint at the 2019 Paradise Jam, Boston put up big numbers as part of her return trip home to the Virgin Islands. She averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. In Carolina’s final game of the showcase, Boston record a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the then fifth-ranked Gamecocks upset No. 2 Baylor 74-59.
Boston is now second in the nation with 28 blocks this year and she remains in the top 10 in the country averaging 3.1 blocks per game. She is also tied for 12th in the country with four double-doubles.
This week, Boston and the No. 6 Gamecocks will return to action on Dec. 7 when they travel to face Temple.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.