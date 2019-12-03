Gamecocks’ Boston captures SEC Freshman of the Week award for third time this season

During the Gamecocks’ stint at the 2019 Paradise Jam, Boston put up big numbers as part of her return trip home to the Virgin Islands. She averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. In Carolina’s final game of the showcase, Boston record a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the then fifth-ranked Gamecocks upset No. 2 Baylor 74-59.