Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Secretary of State warns against suspended, fraudulent charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As millions of people around the world prepare for Giving Tuesday, the South Carolina Secretary of State is warning potential donors of suspended and fraudulent charities.
South Carolina is home to more than 13,000 nonprofits and its generosity ranks in the top ten in the nation, according to Secretary of State Mark Hammond. However, Hammond warns against charities facing suspension, unable to solicit donations.
“Before you click that donate button, check that organization out and find out how much is going toward the charitable purpose,” Hammond said. “We consider an organization to be a scrooge if they dedicate 45 percent of their donations or less to their charitable cause.”
Hammond also said during the holiday months, many people will represent themselves as if they are with a reputable charity, even if they aren’t.
In order to be a non-profit, you must register as a charitable organization with the state. Additionally, organizations are required to submit financial reports to the state every year, allowing it to keep tabs on how it spends donor money.
If a nonprofit fails to do so, the Secretary of State’s Office sends you a notice that it has not received the financial report. After 15 days, if the charity does not file its report, it is issued a fine of $10, per day. The fine continues for up to 200 days until the fine maxes out at $2,000.
Once a charity reaches that point, it is placed on suspension.
“Unfortunately because of a few, it hurts the majority of the other organizations and that is very unfortunate because there are wonderful organizations out there,” Hammond said.
At last count, there were about 270 charities suspended statewide. Around 20 of the organizations are in Columbia. One of those nonprofits is Sowing Seeds Into the Midlands, a group focused on providing programs to juveniles in the criminal justice system.
Founder and Executive Director Zakiya Esper said the grassroots effort began in 2013. It’s accused of failing to provide its financial report for the last two years.
“The first time, I attempted to file, and what we’re trying to do is make sure what I attempted to file the first time, which wasn’t done properly, is rectified,” she said. “This year, it did fall through the cracks, because we’re prioritizing programming.”
Esper said as the nonprofit has grown, she struggled to keep up with the paperwork. However, her board president, Rebecca Williams, said it is no indication of any wrongdoing.
“Paperwork not being filed with the Secretary of State, while it’s important and you want it to work out just right, is no indication that there’s been a misuse of funds,” Williams said.
Both women said they hope to have their financial reports fixed and submitted by the end of the year.
While they’ve been suspended, the group has not been allowed to solicit donations, per state statute. Esper said grant funding has helped keep the nonprofit afloat, along with several dedicated donors.
“I think this is a story of these small organizations just being underfunded,” she said. “Bringing in a bookkeeper is not a cheap thing to do, but it’s what we need to do to correct this and make sure it never happens again.”
To see a full list of suspended charities, or if you’re concerned about a group soliciting donations, visit https://search.scsos.com/charities.
