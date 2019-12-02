Two students hit at crosswalk near Newberry High School

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Two students were hit while attempting to cross the street near Newberry High School.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster confirmed the incident took place shortly before school began.
Officials say the students were hit at the crosswalk near the Burger King across from the high school.
The driver stopped pulled into the high school parking lot to wait for authorities.
The students were taken to Prisma’s Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Whether or not charges have been filed is unknown at this time.
It remains unclear if the students were in the crosswalk or at the crosswalk at the time of the accident.
Newberry City Police are investigating.
