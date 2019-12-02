Suspects accused of stealing case of tequila wanted by RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have released pictures of two men they say stole a case of liquor from a delivery truck in Columbia.
The theft happened Sept. 11 around noon at the Petro Mart on Garners Ferry Road, police said.
The driver of the delivery truck told officers he was in the middle of dropping off products when two men got into the back of the truck and took a case of Jose Cuervo.
Police released the surveillance photos of the suspects on Dec. 2.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
